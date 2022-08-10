Award Winning Book Coming to the Screen
Writers Jim Bratkowsky and M.O Green Adapt Littluns, and the Book of Darkness for an Animated Feature FilmLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littluns, and the Book of Darkness is being adapted for the screen by writers Jim Bratkowsky and M.O. Green. The book was written by Walt Disney protégé Mark Glamack and was the recipient of the “Mom’s Choice Award.”
From his early beginnings at Walt Disney Productions, Glamack produced a level of quality unprecedented in the industry. Glamack’s credits include the animated classics The Jungle Book, Bed-Knobs and Broomsticks, EPCOT promotional film, animation inserts for The Wonderful World of Disney, and The Story of Walt Disney, a Disneyland attraction. Glamack also worked for Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and others. In 1999 he was nominated for an Emmy® in the Outstanding Special Class–Animated Program for Life with Louie.
Glamack had plans to animate his award winning book Littluns, and the Book of Darkness, however Glamack passed away before that plan could be realized.
His sister, Stephanie Glamack, decided to take this project forward in Mark’s honor and hired writers Jim Bratkowsky and M.O. Green to write the adaptation. Jim Bratkowsky has over thirty years of film experience beginning with his work at Lorimar in post-production. He currently is a writer/producer creating and writing the pilots for Whitley Heights and SPQR. He also wrote several feature films including Ravens Way, Revolt of the Magicians, and Sync or Swim. Mr. Bratkowsky is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and he currently resides in Los Angeles.
A graduate of UCLA’s Professional Program in Screenwriting, M.O. Green has several scripts she has co-written currently in pre-production. One of her solo scripts placed top 50 out of over 7,000 entries in the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting competition and top 25 comedies in the PAGE Awards.
Stephanie Glamack explains, “I always envisioned Mark’s book on the screen. The story is timely and appeals to an audience of all ages. This is a great opportunity to have Mark’s vision come to life.”
