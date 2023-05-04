Wagner Reese Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 83 Sexual Abuse Victims

Wagner Reese, the law firm representing 83 women, has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Dr. William David Moore and three healthcare facilities.

He was allowed to do this for decades” — Wagner Reese Attorney Stephanie Cassman

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wagner Reese is committed to serving the victims of sexual abuse and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. That is why the law firm is jointly filing a medical malpractice lawsuit with Jones Law Office on behalf of 83 women who were sexually abused during examinations and treatments by Dr. David Moore, at Marion General Hospital, Ambulatory Care Center, and his medical practice.

According to the proposed complaint filed (Jane Doe #1 through Jane Doe #83 v. William David Moore, M.D., et al., claim no. 1023253), the women, spanning in age from 15-73, have accused Dr. Moore of taking pictures and videos of their genitals and breasts during medical exams, convincing them that the images were medically necessary.

Wagner Reese Attorney Stephanie Cassman shared that she takes calls every day from women who claim they were victims of Dr. Moore. “He was allowed to do this for decades,” Cassman stated.

Wagner Reese has a long-standing commitment to advocating for sexual abuse survivors and fighting for justice on their behalf. The law firm understands the emotional, physical, and financial toll that sexual abuse can take on a victim and their family and is dedicated to helping survivors move forward.

Both firms will spare no effort when fighting to hold Dr. Moore accountable and the hospitals accountable for protecting him when allegations of the charges arose. The legal team at Wagner Reese is experienced in handling cases involving sexual abuse and has a proven track record of success in representing survivors.

For more information, please contact Wagner Reese at (888) 710-9377 or visit their website at https://www.wagnerreese.com.



