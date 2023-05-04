Application Period Open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 3, 2023

The Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program, which supports veterans and builds stronger communities, is now taking grant applications until May 15, 2023.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants of up to $30,000 for improvement projects, facility repairs and upgrades, operations, special events, programs and activities for registered, non-profit organizations, Legion branches and Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units based in Saskatchewan.

"Our government wants to thank our veterans' service clubs for their tireless work on behalf of our communities, veterans and their families," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Since the program's inception, over $3 million has been allocated to 235 successful projects across the province, and we are proud to continue our support."

A second intake will run immediately after with an application deadline of August 31, 2023.

"Our branches are very pleased to hear of the extension of the Veterans Service Club Support Program in Saskatchewan," Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command President Carol Pedersen said. "Our sincere thanks and appreciation for this ongoing commitment and support. It is through the assistance of this program that many Legions and ANAVETS clubs have been able to sustain themselves and continue to lead the way in support of Veterans, their families and communities."

"On behalf of the ANAVETS members, staff and directors, I would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their commitment to the veterans of Saskatchewan," ANAVETS Saskatchewan Provincial Command President Rick Taylor said. "These Grants have benefited us immensely through the enhancements to our units whether it be furnishings, flooring, upgrades or appliances. Thank you."

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Gibson

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-527-8152

Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca

Chad Wagner

Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command

Regina

Phone: 306-525-8739

Email: ped@sasklegion.ca