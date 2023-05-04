Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,652 in the last 365 days.

CEO Hired For Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing today the selection of Erin Brady as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency (SHRA). She will take on the role of CEO starting May 23, 2023. Erin has extensive experience working in the health sector, including Saskatchewan Health Quality Council and saskdocs.

"I am pleased with the appointment of Erin Brady as the new CEO of the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "I'm looking forward to Erin leading the work of this agency that will provide invaluable focus on recruiting and retaining more health care workers and strengthening our valued health care teams."

The SHRA was established in 2022 as an independent Treasury Board Crown Corporation. The SHRA is responsible for recruiting doctors, nurses and other priority health care professionals from within Saskatchewan, across North America and overseas. 

Work already underway as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's four-point Health Human Resources Action Plan will be accelerated and enhanced by the work of the SHRA. Recent successes related to the HHR Action plan include the recruitment of 69 family physicians and 102 specialists to Saskatchewan from outside the province for a total of 171 physicians in the last 19 months. Saskatchewan also continues to see great success with the recruitment of nurses, having hired 186 graduate nurses since December 2022. A further 129 conditional letters of offer have been extended by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to nurses who will be graduating this spring. The Agency will work with partners to create and implement innovative short and long-term strategies and programs that continue to support the recruitment and retention of health professionals in the province.

The agency will coordinate and collaborate around health human resource planning with health care employers such as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Affiliates. The agency may also work closely with other stakeholders such as Saskatchewan communities and municipalities.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

You just read:

CEO Hired For Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more