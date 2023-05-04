CEO Hired For Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing today the selection of Erin Brady as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency (SHRA). She will take on the role of CEO starting May 23, 2023. Erin has extensive experience working in the health sector, including Saskatchewan Health Quality Council and saskdocs.

"I am pleased with the appointment of Erin Brady as the new CEO of the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "I'm looking forward to Erin leading the work of this agency that will provide invaluable focus on recruiting and retaining more health care workers and strengthening our valued health care teams."

The SHRA was established in 2022 as an independent Treasury Board Crown Corporation. The SHRA is responsible for recruiting doctors, nurses and other priority health care professionals from within Saskatchewan, across North America and overseas.

Work already underway as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's four-point Health Human Resources Action Plan will be accelerated and enhanced by the work of the SHRA. Recent successes related to the HHR Action plan include the recruitment of 69 family physicians and 102 specialists to Saskatchewan from outside the province for a total of 171 physicians in the last 19 months. Saskatchewan also continues to see great success with the recruitment of nurses, having hired 186 graduate nurses since December 2022. A further 129 conditional letters of offer have been extended by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to nurses who will be graduating this spring. The Agency will work with partners to create and implement innovative short and long-term strategies and programs that continue to support the recruitment and retention of health professionals in the province.

The agency will coordinate and collaborate around health human resource planning with health care employers such as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Affiliates. The agency may also work closely with other stakeholders such as Saskatchewan communities and municipalities.

-30-

For more information, contact: