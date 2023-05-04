Rhonda Sweat to Release New Book: “Millionaire Mama, P.S. It’s Not About the Money”
Guide for Women: How to Create Long-term Wealth Through Real Estate Investment Now Available
I have helped hundreds of women, mainly moms, regardless of their age, income or background to create financial security through my proven process in the Millionaire Mama's Club.”OCALA , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Millionaire Mama, P.S. It's Not About the Money" is set to be released on May 7th on Amazon. Rhonda will be hosting a book launch party on May 8th from noon-2pm EST. The event will be live-streamed on Rhonda's Millionaire Mama Group on Facebook.
Rhonda’s book helps women achieve financial security and long-term wealth through real estate investments without being forced to sacrifice time with their families. She wants women to know that they can have it all and that financial freedom is possible for everyone. Rhonda uses her experience from giving up everything to survive domestic violence to offer practical advice for women who want to take control of their financial future.
Rhonda is on a mission to inspire more women to take control of their financial future and to become successful long-term investors through her book Millionaire Mama, P.S. It's Not About the Money.
“I have helped hundreds of women, mainly moms, regardless of their age, income or background to create financial security through my proven process in the Millionaire Mama's Club. My new book Millionaire Mama, P.S. It’s Not About the Money, now gives everyone access to my strategies! No mother should have to choose between creating financial security and being present with their family,” says Rhonda.
In celebration of the book launch, Rhonda will be hosting a free virtual summit May 16th-18th. The summit is an opportunity for women to learn from experts in the field of real estate investment and gain valuable insight into how to create financial security. Those interested in attending the summit can register on MillionaireMama.net.
Rhonda Sweat is a top-notch, award winning real estate expert and coach as well as a domestic violence survivor. She is an accomplished and experienced real estate investment expert who has been helping buyers and sellers navigate the housing market for over 35 years. Her main goal is to teach people that anyone, anywhere can invest in real estate regardless of age, income, or background. She prides herself as being a coach to all women by helping them to create financial security and long term wealth through real estate investment.
