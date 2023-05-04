STEM professionals in the Caribbean will be able to enhance their careers with new scholarship opportunities
● Structuralia and the OAS are launching the second phase of their graduate scholarship program for STEM professionals.MADRID, MADRID , SPAIN, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● All students of STEM-related master’s degrees (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) will gain a significant competitive advantage in the labor market.
● There is a significant increase in the demand for online education due to benefits such as flexibility, lower prices, better access, quality, and coherence with the current digital era.
Currently, the STEM industry (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is experiencing tremendous growth and demand all over the world. For professionals in this sector, acquiring new, or updating current skills is essential to advance in one’s professional career and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Therefore, in response to this demand, the prestigious online training school, Structuralia, in collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS), continues to offer highly specialized training opportunities for professionals in the Americas who seek to enhance their skills, adapt to the new digital era, and elevate their careers to higher level.
Both Structuralia and the OAS have jointly announcement the opening of the second call for applications for their 2023 for online master's degrees scholarships in specialized areas of engineering, construction, energy, or new technologies. These scholarships cover 50% of enrollment costs for programs in project management, BIM methodology, sustainability, infrastructure, construction, building, renewable energy, cybersecurity, among many others.
Why apply for a Structuralia-OAS scholarship?
A recent study by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) revealed that master's degrees can significantly improve employment and salary prospects and obtain a significant competitive advantage in the labor market compared to those without one.
Nowadays, we are living in a new digital age where technology is transforming the way we live, work, and learn. In fact, education is no exception to this change, and online studies have become an increasingly popular and accessible alternative for those who wish to access quality training in a format that is compatible with their social and work life.
Those interested in these scholarship program and the available degrees can find all the necessary information about the programs themselves and the requirements to apply, such as being a resident of an OAS Member State, on the web: https://becasoea.structuralia.com/. The deadline to apply for the scholarship ends on May 12th, 2023.
