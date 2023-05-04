Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,090 in the last 365 days.

Famed LEGO® Artists coming to Madison

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

For 2 days only you can meet these acclaimed artists

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An inspiring exhibition featuring masterpieces by renowned contemporary artists —is set to return to Madison following sold-out event in Rochester, NY. The new exhibition will feature hundreds of works made exclusively from LEGO®. This is the only event of its kind in the United States where ticket purchasers can meet the artists and see their work in person. The event will have the most LEGO® creations built by Lego professionals under one roof.

Sara Short
BrickUniverse
email us here

You just read:

Famed LEGO® Artists coming to Madison

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more