Famed LEGO® Artists coming to Madison

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

For 2 days only you can meet these acclaimed artists

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- An inspiring exhibition featuring masterpieces by renowned contemporary artists —is set to return to Madison following sold-out event in Rochester, NY. The new exhibition will feature hundreds of works made exclusively from LEGO . This is the only event of its kind in the United States where ticket purchasers can meet the artists and see their work in person. The event will have the most LEGOcreations built by Lego professionals under one roof.