Famed LEGO® Artists coming to Madison
For 2 days only you can meet these acclaimed artistsMADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An inspiring exhibition featuring masterpieces by renowned contemporary artists —is set to return to Madison following sold-out event in Rochester, NY. The new exhibition will feature hundreds of works made exclusively from LEGO®. This is the only event of its kind in the United States where ticket purchasers can meet the artists and see their work in person. The event will have the most LEGO® creations built by Lego professionals under one roof.
Sara Short
BrickUniverse
email us here