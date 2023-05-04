Sheeva.AI Receives the Location Analytics Solution of the Year Award at the 2023 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards
Over 1,200 nominations were received globally and Sheeva.AI’s location-based in-vehicle service and payments solution came out on top in their category
Our approach has no need for multiple apps or long wait times. Retailers see exactly where you are parked for curbside pickup. Just tap your car’s infotainment screen and they know you’re here.”TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Location Analytics Solution of the Year award in this year’s RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.
— Adam Rouls, CRO, Sheeva.AI
“We are honored to receive this award,” said Adam Rouls, Chief Revenue Officer at Sheeva.AI. “We work hard at delivering better customer experiences for retailers of all kinds, and this award is a welcome acknowledgement of the critical role location plays in the future of retail, as well as the efforts of our global team.”
“Consumers appreciate and already expect technology-enhanced retail experiences,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RetailTech Breakthrough Awards in announcing the winners.
“Tomorrow, we can only imagine what the next disruptive retail technology will be. We're excited to share the best and most innovative RetailTech innovators in 2023, and look forward to seeing what they accomplish next,” he said.
The competition was fierce this year, with over 1,200 companies being nominated across all categories. Like all 2023 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards, the Location Analytics Solution Award was judged on six key criteria: Innovation, performance, ease of use/manageability, functionality, value, and impact.
“We would like to thank the panel of judges at the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards for recognizing our efforts to make the customer journey richer yet simpler,” added Rouls.
“Our simple approach has no need for multiple apps and long wait times to tell retailers exactly where you are in the parking lot for curbside pickup, or time lost struggling to find and use the right credit card,” he said. “Just tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to let them know you’re here.”
Details on the 2023 RetailTech Breakthrough Award winners are on the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards website.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Sheeva.AI's technology can identify the location of a vehicle at a designated gas pump, parking space, EV charging station, or drive-through lane and activate the service point from inside the car.
By leveraging the Sheeva.AI Open API, integrating secure payments directly through the cloud and SDK via a digital wallet is straightforward, without any additional hardware or applications required.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan).
More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
