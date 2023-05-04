Sheeva.AI Receives the Location Analytics Solution of the Year Award at the 2023 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

About

Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen. Sheeva.AI's technology is capable of identifying the location of a vehicle at a designated gas pump, parking space, EV charging station, or drive-through lane. By leveraging the Sheeva.AI Open API, integrating secure payments directly through the cloud and SDK via a digital wallet is straightforward, without any additional hardware or applications required. Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s