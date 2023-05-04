Pterodynamics to Exhibit at XPONENTIAL Conference – Booth #3709
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pterodynamics, a global leader in innovative unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and autonomous technology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming XPONENTIAL Conference. The event, taking place at Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado from May 9th to the 11th, will bring together the best minds in the rapidly evolving unmanned systems industry.
XPONENTIAL is an annual conference hosted by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics. The conference provides a platform for industry professionals to connect, share knowledge, and explore new technologies in the fields of robotics, drones, and unmanned systems.
Pterodynamics will be showcasing its latest breakthroughs in UAS technology and autonomy solutions at Booth #3709. Conference attendees are invited to visit the booth to experience live demonstrations, explore product offerings, and engage with the company's expert team.
The XPONENTIAL Conference is the premier event for the unmanned systems and robotics community, attracting a global audience of industry professionals, innovators, and thought leaders. This year's conference will feature panel discussions, workshops, and keynote presentations on a wide range of topics, including policy and regulation, technology advancements, and industry trends.
About Pterodynamics
Pterodynamics is a leading provider of advanced unmanned aerial systems and autonomous technology solutions. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the way industries collect, process, and utilize aerial data through the development of cutting-edge UAS technology. Pterodynamics is committed to advancing sustainable energy and environmental stewardship through its innovative products and services. For more information, visit https://pterodynamics.com/.
Matthew Graczyk, CEO
PteroDynamics
Media@PteroDynamics.com
