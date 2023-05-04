Active Path Mental Health Spotlights New Clinic in Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month
During Mental Health Awareness Month, Active Path Mental Health is focused on providing accessible mental health treatment options across the Pacific Northwest.
It’s always been our desire and long-term vision to help as many people as possible, as early on as we can in their mental health journey.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for mental health services has skyrocketed globally. 90% of Americans believe the nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis, and more than half of all adults nationwide say that their families have experienced a severe mental health crisis.
— Active Path Mental Health Chief Executive Officer David Grano
In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, Active Path Mental Health is working hard to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the need for accessible, affordable mental health care.
“It’s always been our desire and long-term vision to help as many people as possible, as early on as we can in their mental health journey,” says Chief Executive Officer David Grano. “Access to care is a struggle across the country, and we never want to turn people away from treatment.”
With their expansion into the Puget Sound/Seattle area at their new Kirkland clinic, Active Path Mental Health is focused on providing new and accessible mental health treatment options across the Pacific Northwest. In addition to Kirkland, Active Path will open another clinic in the Puget Sound area later this year.
Active Path’s Kirkland/Bellevue clinic offers short-term cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as its flagship treatment transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive, non-medication option for depression treatment for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxious depression, and OCD, who have not found relief from antidepressant drugs.
To support both prospective patients and referring providers, Active Path is offering three informational webinars to discuss the life-changing benefits of TMS. The provider webinar will be taking place on May 19 at 12PM, and the patient webinar will be offered at two different times on June 7th, 12PM and 6PM.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, while there is currently no waitlist for care at Active Path’s Kirkland clinic, their dedicated staff is eager to raise awareness for area residents and their loved ones who may have struggled to find available and effective mental health treatment options. If you or someone you know is searching for mental health care, all in need are invited to take the first step on a path towards a better life, with the support of the compassionate team at Active Path Mental Health.
Courtney Marti
Active Path Mental Health
+1 503-966-1132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube