Active Path Mental Health Adds Innovative Esketamine Service to Clinical Offerings for Treatment-Resistant Depression
This cutting-edge medication will be available at four Active Path clinics located in Oregon and Washington.
We are excited to offer Spravato as part of our comprehensive mental health services.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Path Mental Health, a leading provider of mental health services, is thrilled to announce the addition of Spravato (esketamine), a breakthrough nasal spray augmentation treatment to other antidepressants for individuals with treatment-resistant depression, to its service offerings. This cutting-edge medication will be available at four Active Path clinics located in Oregon and Washington.
Active Path Mental Health is known for its patient-centered approach, commitment to delivering personalized care, and flagship treatment Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). Spravato (esketamine) is not a replacement for TMS, but rather is an additional option for those struggling with severe depression. With the introduction of Spravato (esketamine), the organization aims to expand its treatment options, ensuring that individuals with treatment-resistant depression have access to the most appropriate therapies tailored to their specific needs.
Spravato, a ketamine-based treatment, is not only a significant advancement in addressing treatment-resistant depression, but also represents a beacon of hope for individuals who have exhausted other treatment options. As a highly regulated and monitored medication, Spravato (esketamine) is covered by insurance, making it more accessible to patients. Unlike many other treatment options, the insurance coverage rules for Spravato (esketamine) are less restrictive, requiring patients to have only two failed medication attempts. This flexibility enables Active Path Mental Health to provide a broader range of patients with access to this groundbreaking treatment option.
"We are excited to offer Spravato as part of our comprehensive mental health services," said Dr. Y Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at Active Path Mental Health. "After seeing the positive outcomes during our pilot program, we believe this treatment has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals who have struggled with treatment-resistant depression."
Active Path Mental Health is committed to staying at the forefront of mental health treatment options, constantly seeking groundbreaking solutions to improve the lives of their patients. After conducting an extensive year-long pilot program, the team at Active Path has witnessed the powerful efficacy of Spravato (esketamine) in alleviating treatment-resistant depression, leading to the decision to offer this treatment to a wider patient population.
Health care providers are encouraged to attend Active Path’s upcoming webinar on October 20 from 12pm-1pm, where attendees will learn more about efficacy, side effects, optimal patient candidate fit, and the recommended course of treatment for Spravato (esketamine) and TMS therapy. Register here to attend.
Prospective patients who are interested in exploring Spravato (esketamine) as a potential treatment option are encouraged to contact Active Path Mental Health or visit their nearest clinic in NW Portland, Clackamas, or Salem, OR; or Kirkland, Washington. The team of experienced clinicians and compassionate staff at Active Path Mental Health is ready to guide patients through the process and provide the necessary support.
