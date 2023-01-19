Former Active Recovery TMS launches new name and brand to reflect expanded services
TMS is still an important treatment option, but now we’re exploring medication therapy, talk therapy, and other options that come along the way. We want to be a comprehensive mental health program.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Pacific Northwest mental health clinic Active Path Mental Health, formally Active Recovery TMS, is proud to announce its new company name and brand refresh.
After more than five years of providing trusted patient care for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant depression, anxious depression and OCD, Active Path Mental Health is excited to reveal this carefully designed rebrand in light of their impressive growth across the region and newly expanded service offerings.
The practice began in Portland, OR in 2017, primarily offering transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, as a cutting-edge therapy for treatment-resistant depression and OCD. Since 2020, Active Path Mental Health has expanded to a total of seven clinics throughout Oregon and Washington.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for mental health services has skyrocketed globally. 90% of Americans believe the nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis, and more than half of all adults nationwide say that their families have experienced a severe mental health crisis. This includes about one in four who say that a family member received in-person treatment because they posed a threat to themselves or others (28%) and that a family member engaged in cutting or other self-harming behaviors (26%).1 “It’s always been our desire and long-term vision to help as many people as possible, as early on as we can in their mental health journey,” says Chief Executive Officer David Grano. “Access to care is a struggle across the country, and we never want to turn people away from treatment.”
With new locations in Kirkland WA and Vancouver WA, and additional openings on the horizon in 2023, Active Path Mental Health is currently accepting new patients for all current services offerings, and the practice aims to add medication management to their list of key services later in the year.
“Transcranial magnetic stimulation is still an important treatment option, but now we’re exploring other treatment options, including medication therapy, talk therapy, and other treatment options that come along the way,” says Chief Medical Officer Y Pritham Raj, MD, FACP. “We want to be a comprehensive mental health program.”
Active Path Mental Health’s brand was refreshed with the central pillar of the practice at the forefront, which is holistic care delivered with heart and empathy. When asked about the meaning behind the new name, Dr. Raj stated, “One of the reasons we chose ‘Active Path’ is that we want to guide people back to the path they should be on - a path that promotes mental wellness. Our tagline, 'Get Back to You,' articulates this mission."
Active Path Mental Health is honored to share this expansion and new branding with its patients and referring providers, and looks forward to continuing to provide the same trusted care and compassion that has been the hallmark of their clinics since their inception in 2017.
Active Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), talk therapy, and medication therapy. For more information, visit activepath.com
Source: KFF/CNN Mental Health In America Survey, October 2022
