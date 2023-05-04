IoT Tech Expo welcomes Smart City Expo as Co-Located Event in Santa Clara
EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Tech Expo, the world's leading IoT event series, has partnered with the Smart City Expo to bring attendees the ultimate experience in smart city and IoT innovation. The two events are joining forces as Smart City Expo joins IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 as a co-located event. Taking place on May 17-18, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, this collaboration promises to showcase the best of the best in the world of smart city and IoT technology.
The addition of Smart City Expo to IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 will create a comprehensive platform for exhibitors, attendees, and thought leaders to share their experiences, knowledge, and expertise in smart city technology and IoT innovation. The co-located event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to network, learn, and explore the latest technologies and solutions in the smart city and IoT industry.
Speakers at the Smart City Expo will include numerous mayors, council members, city managers, CIOs, and CEOs, including:
• Lily Mei – Mayor - City of Fremont
• Matt Mahan – Mayor - City of San Jose
• Greg Tanaka – Council member - City of Palo Alto
• Liang Fang - Council member - City of Cupertino
• Tony Batalla – CIO - City of Oakland
• Rob Lloyd - Deputy City Manager - City of San Jose
• Sean Chang – President - Rasilient Systems
• Keith Koo – VP - US Capital
• Yuqing Niu – CEO – Xingtera
And many more!
“Smart Cities Expo is excited to be joining forces with IOT Tech Ex and bring its annual technology conference to Santa Clara, ground zero for IOT, A.I. and smart cities. Between the two events, attendees can learn about the latest smart innovations across IOT, infrastructure, edge and A.I.” - said Paul Miyoshi, VP Business Development for Actineon.
"The addition of Smart City Expo to our IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 event is an exciting development for us," said Ian Johnson, Director of IoT Tech Expo. "Smart city technology is an increasingly important area for IoT innovation and we are looking forward to working with Smart City Expo to create a comprehensive platform for exhibitors and attendees to share their knowledge, network, and explore the latest technologies and solutions."
Visitors can access the exhibition floor free of charge, with additional Gold and Ultimate packages available for IoT Tech Expo, giving access to additional conference tracks and a VIP networking party at the iconic Levi’s Stadium, the home of San Francisco 49ers.
For more information about IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 and Smart City Expo, visit https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/
