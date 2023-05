THE CONQUEST COLLECTIVE AND ATHLETE ADVANTAGE LAUNCH PLAYER-CENTRIC NIL COLLECTIVE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- USC Alum Manuel “Mer” Hernandez III and NIL marketing and collective managementcompany Athlete Advantage announce the launch of The Conquest Collective LLC, a name,image and likeness collective that supports student-athletes at the University of SouthernCalifornia.Hernandez, an MBA alumnus of the university’s Marshall School of Business and prominentfinancial advisor to multiple NFL players, is a lifelong supporter of USC athletics. He arrived onthe NIL collective landscape with a strong desire to create a comprehensive and sustainable NILenvironment for all student-athletes at his alma mater. This led to enlisting the assistance of LosAngeles area businessman Jeff McKay, son of USC football great J.K. McKay, and grandson oflegendary USC football coach John McKay. They collaborated on developing a service- orientedcollective that not only focuses on NIL dollars but also provides high-quality mentorshipopportunities and financial literacy training, as well as educational programs and platforms, forall current Trojan student-athletes for both men’s and women’s sports.These services will be administered with the help of a star-studded roster of former-Trojanathletes from every sector of the business world. Manuel Hernandez describes the mission of TheConquest Collective as an outgrowth of his powerful passion for USC athletics and the journeyof its athletes. “My relationship with the rich history and tradition of USC made me want tocreate something more than the average NIL collective, something befitting of a University withthe historical legacy of USC. What better way to do that than to tap into that very legacy andcreate something that connects every Trojan student-athlete past, present, and future? That iswhat we have done with the Conquest Collective.”- Manuel Hernandez lllThe collective is overseen by a Board of Directors and Athlete Advisors. The four foundingboard members are Manuel “Mer” Hernandez lll, Jeff McKay, Frank Martin and Ryan Miller.The collective has attracted a long list of well-known former-Trojan athletes to be AthleteAmbassadors, including, current NFL players Adoree Jackson, Austin Jackson, Antwaun Woods,Kevon Seymour, Leonard William, Marqise Lee, Rahseem Green, and Uchenna Nwosu, andcurrent Chargers coach Will Harris. Former USC player and coach Luis Nevarez Jr. will alsoserve as an Athlete Ambassador.Keeping with its mantra of “For the players, by the players,” other former Trojan players will becontributing their expertise through partnerships with their current endeavors. Hayes Pullard willbe providing market support via his company Enclave and Key, and Lendale White will behosting a Podcast for the collective. Randall Telfer Digital Marketing Director for WarnerRecords will lead the digital and social media strategy, and Martin French will assist the teamwith pursuing opportunities within the entertainment industry. The Collective will partner withHall of GOATS as its gaming partner, which is co-founded by Greig Carlson, and Heismanwinning quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Caleb Williams. George Farmer Jr and Marcus Martinwill serve as Player Managers, and 3x USC alumnus Frank Martin ll will oversee all operationsand provide business opportunities and education to the athletes while helping corporate clientsto maximize the partnerships value.The first NIL opportunity put forth for all USC athletes from The Conquest Collective will be a$4.5 million content deal with video enablement platform Curastory as a part of their $36 milliondeal with the Pac12 and Tempus Ex. Curastory is a video enablement tool for creators allowingthem to edit, monetize, distribute, and track their videos across social media. For monetization,they are the first programmatic media buying solution of influencer content for advertisers.Former NFL agent and current NIL strategist Chuck Price will provide unique opportunities forthe athletes and fans with exclusive memorabilia.“We are so thrilled to be partnering with The Conquest Collective on our historic video contentdeal with the Pac12,” says Curastory Founder and CEO Tiffany Kelly. “For the first time inhistory, game highlights are available to be edited on our platform into student athletes’ TikToksand social media channels, and we can’t wait to see what creations USC student athletes come upwith.”Trojan fans can get involved with supporting USC student-athletes by joining the ConquestCollective through the monthly subscription program. Membership in The Conquest Collectiveincludes access to exclusive benefits, including member events, meet and greets and officialmerchandise. Brands looking to partner with student-athletes or donors who wish to make largerone-time donations or multi-year gifts should reach out to the Conquest Collective directly. TheCollective has secured multiple high-figure pre-launch financial commitments from individualdonors and organizations. “The Trojan family is a true powerhouse, and in today's environment,having a top NIL program is vital. Our Collective offers fans, donors and brands the opportunityto engage with the student-athletes in new ways, whether they want to contribute $20 or$2,000,000.”- Jeff MckayAthlete Advantage, an industry-leading NIL marketing company, will provide overallmanagement, operational support, and compliance oversight for the collective. The Lexington,KY based agency holds relationships with many of the top athletes in college sports and alsomanages collectives at the University of Kentucky and DePaul University. “If you look beyondthe brand deal, NIL is providing us with the rare opportunity to educate and advocate for studentathletes in a way that wasn’t possible before. Our mission has always been to surround student-athletes with layers of protection, education, and service. That approach is what we are bringingto the Trojan family.” -Ryan Miller CEO of Athlete Advantage.The Conquest Collective LLC has no affiliation with USC and is a separate entity. However, as atenant of its current mission of service and protection for student-athletes, it will maintaincompliance with all NCAA, State of California, and the University of Southern California laws,regulations, policies, and guidelines regarding “the procurement and execution of NILpartnerships, while enhancing the overall NIL experience for all participants.The Collective would like to encourage all USC supporters to learn more about the Collectiveand join today.