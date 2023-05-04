Cadnetics Celebrates 30-Year Growth from Humble Beginnings to a National Brand

James Mauler, Cadnetics Founder & CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadnetics is a company whose hard work and perseverance have taken them from humble beginnings to a national brand in mere decades. In high school, the company’s future CEO James Mauler began his journey when he decided to pursue his passion for drawing, art, and mathematics by enrolling in Vo-Tech. It was there that he chose to specialize in drafting and design, which would set the foundation for his future career.

Years later, Mauler landed his first architectural job in Pittsburgh and quickly became one of the early pioneers in his field, learning to work with one of the first versions of AutoCAD. Despite leaving college and taking a more non-traditional route in his education, he was determined to use his drafting skills to achieve his professional and financial goals.

After further developing his CAD skill set, Mauler gained aspirations to assist other companies in better utilizing its potential. He worked for several notable organizations, including GNC, where he was tasked with creating a process to generate automated drawings for over 300 stores per year. After this experience, Mauler began dedicating himself fully to his side business and therefore founded his organization with the vision of benefitting as many companies as possible. Because of his role of being a source of energy moving companies forward, Maulder merged the words “CAD” and “kinetics” to name the newly founded “Cadnetics.”

Despite outsourced CAD production work being relatively unheard of in the early years of the business, Cadnetics picked up their first retail client, National Record Mart. They produced drafts for their various physical stores, even designing their flagship location at Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach.

After providing services to a variety of small firms, Cadnetics soon migrated to larger corporations, adding more services such as exterior and interior measuring as well as 3D renderings and animations. These aspects proved to be a launching pad for success in 3D capabilities, pioneering the cutting edge of technology in the Building and Construction industry.

Cadnetics CEO James Mauler speaks on his greatest obstacles as a business owner: “We faced many challenges along the way, including the 9/11 recession, which almost caused us to close our doors. But we learned from our mistakes and bounced back stronger than ever,” he added. “We expanded our services to include laser scanning, BIM, facility management support, and a training division. We also embraced a remote workforce since COVID-19 changed everything.

This year, Cadnetics celebrates thirty years of operation. With over 8,000 projects, over 2,000 clients, and completed work in almost every state in the US, Mauler insists their success is “just getting started.” They have also mentored over 100 interns and currently have employees in fourteen states. Mauler has stated that their goal over the next ten years is to increase company earnings by five to ten times and attain a valuation of thirty to fifty million dollars.

“Driven by a shared vision and unwavering commitment to excellence, Cadnetics’ mission is to create a brand that represents reliability, accuracy, and fairness,” states CEO James Mauler. “Our goal at Cadnetics goes beyond assisting individual companies. We aim to revolutionize the entire Building and Construction industry by pushing the boundaries of technology, enhancing our clients' lives and profits, and building a brand like no other. We strive to create a world where clients are empowered to achieve, and where our team is at the forefront of change. By delivering exceptional results on every project, we can foster a community of loyal clients who trust us to support them in all their project needs,” he concludes. “We will transform the industry for a better-built world, together.”

About Cadnetics

Cadnetics is a national, end-to-end technology production partner serving architects, engineers, builders, and construction companies. Cadnetics has a powerful pipeline of tools and talent, which enables their clients to focus on their specialty without time-consuming diversions.

Cadnetics opened its doors in 1993, and after almost three decades, has built a team certified in overlapping disciplines. This unique combination of skill and knowledge has set Cadnetics apart in the industry and adds to their recognized efficiency and innovation in CAD-BIM technology solutions. Learn more about our company or browse their project portfolio on their website.

