Simpel& Associates Secures a Patent for the first Transformation Management System

KTA becomes the first patented transformation management system

Transformation Insights will be the go-to-market vehicle for this new technology. KTA is a revolutionary product that will help organizations save money and better understand and use data,” — says Transformation Insight's board member Professor Jonathan Weissman.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpel and Associates, a leading provider of digital transformation products and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been granted a patent for the technology underlying KTA, the first transformation management system.

“The granting of our patent marks the birth of transformation sciences, and KTA as the first scientifically novel system for teams to better understand and deliver ongoing value from the programs at the core of every business.” Says Nathan Gampel, CEO of Simpel & Associates and Transformation Insights inc.

KTA uses a new patented technology called Real-Time-Data-Capture (RTDC) to gather and validate the data at the heart of today’s modern SaaS future of work technologies.

The system also utilizes a new technology called Rakeyah, which provides the first system-generated governance structure around previously opaque work.

Transformation Insights, a Delaware corporation, will be the go-to-market vehicle for this new technology.

"KTA is a revolutionary product that will help organizations save money and better understand and use data," says Transformation Insight's board member Professor Jonathan Weissman.

KTA will be initially targeted to Banks and other Financial Services organizations as a solution for reducing risk from complex global team interactions under the name KTA -> 4Banking. The solution will include an out-of-the-box digital transformation management office designed to bring scale and transparency to programs like responding to new regulations or satisfying a consent order.

The product will also be customized for finance organizations seeking greater efficiency and value from change and modernization efforts. This product will be known as KTA -> 4Finance and will include tools that will enhance programs like integrating robotic process automation (RPA) and advanced analytics into everyday Finance workflows.

For more information, visit: www.simpelandassociates.com or www.transformationinsights.io

The patent will be issued May 9th under patent number: 1164560, Systems and Methods for a Psychological- based approach for organizational growth of a business.

###

About Simpel & Associates:

Simpel & Associates have advised leading organizations on their most complex change programs for seven years. Its mission is to deliver technology and consulting solutions that scale as clients beat the 70% challenge. With a focus on culture-centric design, our solutions enable businesses to create meaningful outcomes and achieve their goals most efficiently and effectively as possible.

For more information about Simpel & Associates, please visit our website at:

https://www.simpelandassociates.com/