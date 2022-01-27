Change is Coming to Change Management

Simpel & Associates Releases Technology-Enabled Solution to Disrupt Management Consulting Industry

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpel & Associates is pleased to announce the launch of a new technology-enabled management consulting solution, Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA), powered by Transformation Insights.

KTA is a patent-pending transformation algorithm that automates many of the tasks and processes performed by management consultants. Through the technology, teams of consultants are replaced with a central system supported by a single “Kinsultant” who quickly gathers data, mobilizes teams, and launches complex consulting projects within a 3 to 4-month sprint. Through Simpel & Associates, Transformation Insights is now pleased to offer this technology as a managed services and SaaS solution that scales as needed.

KTA has successfully tested at several organizations, including Fortune 500s and Private Equity backed companies in the Media, Education, and Financial Services industries. As a result, Simpel & Associates have spun off its KTA technology into a new venture, Transformation Insights, to focus on developing this innovative new technology that will radically disrupt the multi-billion dollar management consulting industry.

KTA also establishes a unique dataset that continually improves and gives companies data-driven insights to drive performance through more informed decision-making. Over the coming year, this technology will be enhanced as a product. In addition, KTA will serve as a stand-alone data solution that will provide industry-leading data about transformation programs at the push of a button.

“Through KTA, teams can now automate many processes that were previously thought of as unique while generating a specific dataset that helps leaders make better decisions sooner. We are excited to offer this unique solution and are looking forward to helping our clients do more with change,” said Nathan Gampel, founder and CEO of Simpel & Associates.

