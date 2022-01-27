Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,675 in the last 365 days.

Change is Coming to Change Management

Simpel & Associates Releases Technology-Enabled Solution to Disrupt Management Consulting Industry

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpel & Associates is pleased to announce the launch of a new technology-enabled management consulting solution, Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA), powered by Transformation Insights.

KTA is a patent-pending transformation algorithm that automates many of the tasks and processes performed by management consultants. Through the technology, teams of consultants are replaced with a central system supported by a single “Kinsultant” who quickly gathers data, mobilizes teams, and launches complex consulting projects within a 3 to 4-month sprint. Through Simpel & Associates, Transformation Insights is now pleased to offer this technology as a managed services and SaaS solution that scales as needed.

KTA has successfully tested at several organizations, including Fortune 500s and Private Equity backed companies in the Media, Education, and Financial Services industries. As a result, Simpel & Associates have spun off its KTA technology into a new venture, Transformation Insights, to focus on developing this innovative new technology that will radically disrupt the multi-billion dollar management consulting industry.

KTA also establishes a unique dataset that continually improves and gives companies data-driven insights to drive performance through more informed decision-making. Over the coming year, this technology will be enhanced as a product. In addition, KTA will serve as a stand-alone data solution that will provide industry-leading data about transformation programs at the push of a button.

“Through KTA, teams can now automate many processes that were previously thought of as unique while generating a specific dataset that helps leaders make better decisions sooner. We are excited to offer this unique solution and are looking forward to helping our clients do more with change,” said Nathan Gampel, founder and CEO of Simpel & Associates.

###

About Simpel & Associates:
Simpel & Associates is a specialty provider of transformation consulting and technology solutions for private equity portfolio companies and Fortune 500 banks and insurance companies. Simpel & Associates’ work is based on its proprietary methodology, known as Kinetic Transformation , which blends best practice management consulting with organizational psychology to deliver a unique consulting experience that provides measurable results quickly.
For more information:
Check out our website: www.simpelandassociates.com

About Transformation Insights:
Transformation insights (Ti) is a consulting software solutions company that uses deep data analytics to bring an organization’s ideas to life. The company specializes in transformation through technology and data. The Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA) automates everyday program tasks such as project intake, prioritization, and financial reporting. The solution significantly reduces the costs of change and progress so that clients can focus on value-add tasks that better the odds for success.

For more information:
Check out our website: https://transformationinsights.io/

Rebecca Gampel
Simpel and Associates
+1 732-207-8005
rebecca.gampel@simpelandassociates.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Change is Coming to Change Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.