S&A Debuts KTA: A First of its Kind, “Consultech” Solution

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpel and Associates (S&A) announced today the market debut of its new patent-pending system, Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA).

KTA uses a proprietary algorithm, workflows, and unique data architecture to quickly bring large programs from stand up to business as usual. KTA’s algorithm blends first of its kind organization and change measures with cutting-edge program management, change management, and operating model design in a package that anyone can use.

“Our system is built on a novel approach that uses technology to quickly drive team alignment with a focus first on trust and transparency. Using KTA, teams can now “tri-multaneously” stand up a large, complex program while delivering results and improving it all at the same time,” says Nathan Gampel, CEO of S&A and Transformation Insights, inc.

KTA works by using customizable workflows and data structures to stand up a highly efficient Strategy “TO” Execution process. This process provides organizations with the ability to quickly build scale while teams are delivering results across even the largest programs such as mergers, integrations, and large technology implementations. Through its subsidiary, Transformation Insights, S&A also uses KTA to provide its unique data analytics long after the program ends as a SaaS solution.

“Through KTA, powered by Transformation Insights, we are using technology to put the expert knowledge where it should be; back in the hands of the client. As KTA matures we believe it will help organizations come closer to achieving agility and finally beating the dreaded 70%” Gampel concluded.

Founded in 2016, Simpel and Associates specialize in leading large programs like post-merger integrations, digital transformations, and efforts to modernize how organizations work. Through its proprietary Kinetic Transformation services and products, S&A provides program management, operating model design, and change management services to $100 million + organizations, Fortune 500s, and Private Equity-backed organizations.

