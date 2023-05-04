Viking Pest Control Named to National and Regional Best Pest Control Lists by Real Simple and Better Home & Gardens
Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens Magazines recognize Viking Pest Control for exceptional spotted lanternfly, mosquito, termite, and mice control services
We are thrilled to be recognized for our pest control efforts. Our team works hard to provide our customers with the best pest control services and these awards are a testament to their dedication.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control is honored to be named one of the Best Pest Control Companies by Real Simple Magazine, a leading lifestyle publication, and by Better Homes & Gardens, a bestselling magazines focused on all things home related. Viking received the 2023 honors for Best Pest Control Company for Spotted Lanternflies as well as Best Regional Pest Control Company for Mosquito and Termite Control from Real Simple and Best for Mice, Best Regional for Termite Control, and Most Economical for Mosquito Control from Better Homes & Gardens.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional.
These prestigious awards are testaments to Viking Pest Control's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in providing effective pest control solutions.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for our pest control efforts by Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens," said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional. "Our team works hard every day to provide our customers with the best pest control services possible, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
To help stop the invasive spread of spotted lanternflies, upon request Viking Pest will mail a free Spotted Lanternfly Egg removal card to anyone in their service area. The updated mailer also includes important rodent information, a tick identification guide and tick removal instructions. Another useful free tool Viking offers is their pest calendar, informing homeowners about which pests emerge during which season, helping families to prepare for upcoming pest activity. Both tools are available from their website, linked below.
Viking Pest’s online pest control purchase and scheduling options, comprehensive, year-round service options for both residential and commercial properties, and their no obligation free estimates are among the reasons Viking was named the best choice for anyone looking for reliable and effective pest control solutions in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Real Simple Magazine's Best Pest Control Company for Spotted Lanternflies and Best Regional Pest Control Company for Mosquito and Termite Control awards along with Better Homes & Gardens naming Viking Best for Mice, Best Regional for Termite Control, and Most Economical for Mosquito Control are reflective of the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, professionalism, and excellence. Viking Pest Control is honored to be recognized as the best in these categories and will continue to provide its customers with the highest-quality pest control services.
Viking Pest Control is proud to continue to receive recognition from numerous organizations and publications. In 2023 Viking has also received honors from Forbes Home, The Spruce, Houzz.com, and NJ.com. Viking received three honors from Forbes Home magazine, including Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the Country, Top 5 Mosquito Control Companies, and Best Termite Control Company in the country. 2023 is the second consecutive year Viking has received these honors. The Spruce recognized Viking as the Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability; this is the third consecutive year Viking has received such recognition. NJ.com recognized Viking as one of the Best Workplaces in New Jersey, also for the third consecutive year. Houzz.com named Viking “Best of Houzz” for pest control, as selected by the homeowners in the Houzz community.
Viking Pest offers exceptional service from expertly trained technicians dedicated to solving your pest problems. If you are looking for pest control services or have any questions, contact us today.
