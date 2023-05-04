Balentine Names COO Jennifer Dangar as Partner
Jennifer embodies the qualities we look for in every member of our firm. I am proud to call her my partner and look forward to all she will achieve in the years to come.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balentine, an independent wealth management firm based in the Southeast, recently announced Jennifer Dangar as its newest Partner. The firm has grown to more than $6.5 billion in assets under advisement and nearly 60 employees under Jennifer’s operational leadership. As a Partner, she will continue to provide leadership and strategic oversight to chart the firm’s path forward.
— Adrian Cronje. Ph.D, CFA®, CEO
“Jennifer embodies the qualities we look for in every member of our firm – a commitment to service; exhibiting mutual respect; showing entrepreneurial spirit; and striving for excellence,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA®, CEO of Balentine. “I am proud to call her my partner and look forward to all she will achieve in the years to come.”
Cronje went on to say that Dangar oversees both people and technology, making it possible for Balentine to deliver the personalized, boutique experience that clients expect and in which employees take pride. Since joining Balentine in 2021, she has transformed operations, ensuring associates work at their highest and best use. Additionally, she and her team have overhauled the firm’s tech stack to increase automation, introducing efficiencies into the business that have created a strong corporate structure upon which the company will grow. All of this has been accomplished in a way that honors and builds on the company’s culture, which has service at its heart.
“Jennifer exemplifies our core values of giving back to the community,” Cronje went on to say. In addition to serving Balentine, Jennifer is vice chair of the Board of Trustees for The Schenck School, on Newcomb-Tulane Dean’s Advisory Council, and is the International Women’s Forum (IWF) Georgia Membership Vice-Chair. She is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta (2011) and was Georgia Chair of the Southern 7 Chapter of Young President’s Organization.
Before joining Balentine, Dangar led corporate operations and shared services for Jackson Healthcare’s 16 portfolio companies and 1,300 associates. She has also served in key leadership roles at The Weather Company, an IBM Business; Discovery Communications; and Turner Broadcasting.
“Balentine is poised for tremendous growth, and I feel excited and honored to join its core leadership group,” said Dangar. “This is a place that cares – about each other, its clients, and the community around it. I look forward to helping Balentine chart its path forward, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and employees as we grow.”
About Balentine
Balentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients nationwide, with more than $6.5 billion in assets under advisement.
In nearly four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award.
For more information, visit: https://www.balentine.com/
Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.
Meredith Fenwick
Balentine
+1 404-537-4800
mfenwick@balentine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn