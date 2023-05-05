Mettle Investments Launches Real Estate Investment Platform and Opportunity to Invest in 14th Street Commons development
We are thrilled to be launching this new platform, which will make it easier for investors to access and invest in real estate development opportunities in Texas”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mettle Investments, a real estate development firm in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce the launch of their new online real estate investment platform. The platform, which will allow accredited investors to easily invest in real estate properties, is now live and open for business.
— Terrance Jobe, co-founder of Mettle Investments
Mettle Investments co - founders have been providing successful real estate development opportunities to clients for more than 20 years. With the launch of this new platform, Mettle is making it easier than ever for investors to get involved in the Texas based real estate market. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that makes it simple for accredited investors to search for properties, review investment opportunities, and make investments with ease.
“We are thrilled to be launching this new platform, which will make it easier for investors to access and invest in real estate development opportunities in Texas,” said Terrance Jobe, co-founder of Mettle Investments. “Our team has worked hard to create a platform that is both easy to use and highly effective. We believe that this platform will help us reach even more investors and provide them with the tools they need to succeed in the real estate market.”
“At Mettle Investments, the team strategically maximizes development opportunities for our partners and investors,” said Rob Walker, co-founder of Mettle Investments. “Our land development transactions and acquisitions unlock great value for our stakeholders. By having a strong coordinated approach, Mettle Investments aims to achieve maximum investment outcomes.”
The Mettle Investments platform will offer a wide range of investment opportunities, including single-family homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate, and more. Investors can choose from a variety of properties that meet their investment goals and risk tolerance.
For more information about Mettle Investments and their new online real estate investment platform, please visit their website at https://mettleinvest.com
About Mettle Investments
Mettle Investments is a privately owned real estate investment company based in Dallas - Fort Worth, Texas. Mettle Investments deploys capital through equity investments and leverages debt to acquire, operate and develop primarily commercial and residential developments and in so doing, aims to achieve success for our partners and investors.
With the launch of their new online real estate investment platform and opportunity to Invest in the 14th Street Commons development, Mettle Investments is making it easier than ever for investors to get involved in the real estate market.
For investor relations enquiries:
Contact Mettle Investments
Rob Walker
Email: info@mettleinvest.com
Mettle Investments
