SMARTECH a Finalist in Global Business Tech Awards 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH has been declared a finalist in the category of Manufacturing Tech Disruptor of the Year for the Global Business Tech Awards 2023.
SMARTECH CEO Hanoch Magid said: "It is an honor to be a finalist in the Global Business Tech Awards 2023 in such a competitive year. SMARTECH is thrilled that our AI-based Autonomous Manewfacturing™ platform to bring autonomy to critical manufacturing processes has already received such exemplary recognition amongst all the illustrious finalists."
The Autonomous Manewfacturing™ platform is part of the broader portfolio of SMARTECH's technology solutions to the traditional manufacturing sector. Other acclaimed solutions include systems for dramatically increasing efficiency of raw material consumption that help improve manufacturers' profitability and sustainability goals and break the paradigm of current raw material consumption.
The winner announcement for the Global Business Tech Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday 11 May 2023.
SMARTECH VP Marketing Nathalie Vaknin said: "The feedback we have received from partners and customers has been extraordinary. It is a pleasure to have that recognition validated further by our peers. We wish all the finalists luck in an exceptionally competitive year."
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
