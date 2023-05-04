Digital Health Conference in UAE to Bring Together Top Leaders and Experts in the Healthcare Field
Digital Health Conference in UAE to Bring Together Top Leaders and Experts in the Healthcare Field.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamics between healthcare providers and seekers are rapidly evolving due to the influence of technology. Patients today are equipped with digital tools that empower them to take charge of their own health. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technologies such as digital growth, virtualization of healthcare, and AI, which are now essential components of the healthcare system.
The UAE Government has allocated Dhs 4.9 billion to community & healthcare protection in the federal budget for 2022-2026. The current average healthcare spending per capita is $1,200, ranking the country in the top 20 worldwide. It is predicted that healthcare expenditures in the UAE will reach $21.3 billion by 2026, comprising 4.6% of the country's GDP.
To facilitate its ambitious vision of world-class healthcare services in UAE, CS Event Management has announced the 5th edition of its Digital Health Conference, which is set to take place on June 7th, 2023, at Dusit Dubai. The conference aims to discuss opportunities and challenges in the digital health sector, highlighting digital advancements made by the country and its future plans of delivering quality healthcare products and services that are compatible with international standards.
Leaders from public and Private healthcare organizations, The Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), and other eminent speakers from the global healthcare ecosystem will meet to strategize the future vision of UAE & the MENA region. Renowned personalities such as Her Excellency Mrs. Mubaraka Ibrahim (CIO) of Emirates Health Services, Ms. Salwa Jalal Al Blushi, Head of Digital Standards & Operations -Ministry of Health & Prevention UAE and Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director of Investment & Partnership -Dubai Health Authority would be leading the discussions on the efforts & opportunities in the digital health industry, convenient and hassle-free healthcare for all, Public Private Partnerships (PPP’s), Smart Technologies in healthcare innovations and Cloud adoption to name a few.
The event will give a boost to the quality of healthcare offered as well as provide opportunities to discuss how service providers can leverage healthcare innovation, smart technologies, and digital healthcare products and solutions to boost competitiveness in the healthcare sector.
Post-pandemic the Ministry of Health & Prevention has invested heavily in the digital health sector to enable citizens of the country to have access to world-class health care. “We are very proud of UAE’s vision to be a global leader in the healthcare sector,” says a government spokesperson. The conference will provide an ideal platform for participants to network with peers, forge new partnerships, and share knowledge and best practices. Participants will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes and enhance the delivery of healthcare services.
The conference, hosted by CS Event Management looks forward to welcome participants from across UAE and creating an environment that fosters innovation & collaboration. The event will undoubtedly be a gateway to the vision of making UAE one of the most advanced countries in the healthcare universe.
