Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents: Swedish Pop-Dance Duo ExMania Project

ExMania Project

The ExMania Project is a Swedish pop-dance duo formed in Stockholm in 2022.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Consisting of Sara Hagno, and Fredrik Rogberg. Hagno is living her third life, having in the past devoted herself to being a medical doctor, an international competition sailor, and now metamorphosed into a musician, and film actress. Rogberg is a skilled keyboard player, singer, and music programmer, with a history working as a songwriter at EMI and Marketing Analyst.ExMania Project is flirting with the 80s while always looking forward to the future. Spring 2023 ExMania Project´s new album is being released.Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/exmaniacz/ Homepage: http://www.sarahagno.com/en/exmania-project/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@exmaniaproject Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088143477058 You can contact ExMania Project at shagno@gmail.com