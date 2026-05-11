New Music Alert Voices from American musician, songwriter and author Mack Holland

Mack Holland's New Single Is Out Now! Voices (feat. Sister Sarah Rucker)

Track Title: Voices (feat. Sister Sarah Rucker) Genre: Gospel / Inspirational Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QZTB32645827

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Gospel/Inspirational artist Mack Holland is excited to announce the release of his inspiring new single, “Voices.”In “Voices,” Mack continues his signature style of heartfelt testimony, powerfully illustrating how God speaks into the lives of His people every day. Through uplifting lyrics and anointed delivery, the song reflects on the divine sounds, messages, and gentle guidance the Lord provides to direct and protect us on our journey. It is a moving call to gratitude and attentiveness to the many signs God places along our path.The track features the soul-stirring vocals of acclaimed gospel singer Sarah Rucker, complemented by a rich, harmonious chorus that elevates the song into a deeply spiritual worship experience. “Voices” is a true gospel gem designed to bless and resonate with listeners of all ages.“Mack Holland has once again delivered a song that reminds us to tune our ears to the voice of God,” said a representative close to the project. “In a noisy world, ‘Voices’ encourages us to always listen to the Lord’s guidance and give thanks for His constant presence.”Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Voices” is poised to become a staple in gospel playlists, radio rotations, and church worship sets.About Mack HollandHailing from Augusta, Georgia, Mack Holland is a passionate Gospel/Inspirational artist known for his authentic, spirit-filled music that speaks directly to the heart. His songs consistently point listeners toward God’s love, grace, and daily influence in our lives.For media enquiries contact: Mack Holland at terinf319@yahoo.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Voices (feat. Sister Sarah Rucker)

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