New Music Alert Sometime Around Midnight from New York based rockers Black Pearl

Black Pearl Sometime Around Midnight

Track Title: Sometime Around Midnight Genre: Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QMEU32600001

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classic rock outfit Black Pearl has released their powerful new single “Sometime Around Midnight,” featuring the dynamic vocals of James Naro.Founded in 2008 by drummer and songwriter Eric Stevens, Black Pearl was born from a spark of inspiration while Stevens was creating electrical drawings for Disneyland. Captivated by the spirit of “Pirates!”, he chose the name Black Pearl to embody the band’s adventurous and high-energy approach to rock ‘n’ roll.The project serves as a bold evolution from Stevens’ previous band, the Inland Empire’s beloved classic rockers Daisycutter.Determined to break out of the local scene and deliver a truly captivating live experience, Stevens partnered with longtime friend and songwriter Tom Morrison. Together, the duo crafts bold, original music that honors the timeless sound of classic rock while pushing it forward with fresh energy and memorable hooks.“Black Pearl is all about delivering a real classic rock show — great tunes, big performances, and music that moves people,” said Stevens. “We’re thrilled to share ‘Sometime Around Midnight’ with the world and can’t wait to bring these songs to the stage.”The new single is now available on all major streaming platforms.Hailing from New York, Black Pearl is a high-octane classic rock band dedicated to delivering authentic, riff-driven music and unforgettable live shows. Founded by drummer/songwriter Eric Stevens and co-led with songwriter Tom Morrison, the band blends raw energy, strong melodies, and the spirit of rock’s golden era into a modern, crowd-pleasing sound.Contact Black Pearl at ricstevens1@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

New Drop: Sometime Around Midnight (Official Release)

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