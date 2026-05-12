New Music Alert Let's Agree To Love from award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist Yulia

Yulia Let's Agree To Love from award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist Yulia

Track Title: Let's Agree To Love Genre: Smooth Jazz Launch Date: 15th May 2026 ISRC Code: QZMSX2000017

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yulia is an award-winning pianist, composer, and recording artist whose music spans Jazz, Classical, Rock, Blues, and Fusion. She was considered for a Grammy three times. Having shown her talent from the age of five, she began composing at eight and later attended a specialised music school before honing her skills at the Novosibirsk State Conservatory in Russia.Her debut single Storm (2016) set the stage for a remarkable career, followed by acclaimed releases such as Where There Is Nothing To Say, Keep The Faith, and For You featuring Grammy-winning producer Madukwu Chinwah.Her debut smooth jazz album, Best Wishes, features collaborations with established musicians in the smooth jazz genre and has garnered international attention.Yulia’s music has received broad international recognition, earning top honours from the Global Music Awards, World Entertainment Awards, InterContinental Music Awards, Hollywood Independent Music Awards, World Songwriting Awards, European International Music Awards, and other prestigious competitions.Her pieces Isaiah 40:31 and Heaven feat. Mariea Antoinette on harp have also been recognised across these competitions, and Yulia was additionally awarded the title of Pianist of the Year at the International Red Carpet Award Show in 2025.Looking forward, Yulia's journey continues to radiate brilliance and inspiration. Collaborations with fellow musicians, live performances, and the creation of new musical masterpieces remain steadfast pursuits. Yulia's impact as an artist and composer remains profound, a shining testament to her extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to the world of music.Contact Yulia on +1 469-235-6468 or at yulia.music.studio@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

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