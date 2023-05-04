Almosafer and Saudi Tourism Authority Expand Partnership to Boost Inbound Tourism to KSA
Almosafer will drive inbound tourism from the GCC and wider MENA region.MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has signed another partnership agreement with Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group) to boost inbound tourism to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its multiple business operating under the Almosafer umbrella.
Under the agreement, which was signed during the Arabian Travel Market 2023 held in Dubai, Almosafer will promote inbound tourism to the Kingdom from the GCC through its consumer segment. Almosafer will also promote inbound tourism to its B2B customers in the Middle East and North Africa region through Mawasim, its Hajj and Umrah tour operator, and through Discover Saudi, its destination management company.
The agreement was signed by Fahad Alobailan, Chief Tourism Officer at Almosafer, and Munirah Abanomy, Head of Marketing Partnerships for Middle East & Africa at the Saudi Tourism Authority, at the Saudi Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market.
Fahad Alobailan, Chief Tourism Officer at Almosafer, said: “We continue to build on our longstanding relationship with the STA, working together to achieve the goals of Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia has a plethora of incredible cultural, natural, historical and religious attractions that are drawing in an increasing number of international tourists. We have seen a significant increase in demand for inbound tourism to the Kingdom and we will continue our role in enabling this continued growth.”
Commenting on this agreement, Abdulkarim Aldarwish, President of the Middle East & Africa Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “The Saudi Tourism Authority is keen to conclude fruitful agreements and strategic partnerships with major travel companies in the Kingdom. We look forward to achieving our common strategic goals and working to empower and advance business growth for our partners in the private tourism sector in the Kingdom. Through the agreement with Almosafer, we aim to attract tourists from regional markets, provide distinguished and diverse products, offers and packages, and promote unique tourist destinations, and international events in the kingdom throughout the year.”
The agreement follows a recent announcement that Almosafer is partnering with STA to drive domestic tourism and further builds on the established partnership in which the two parties have collaborated on various successful initiatives to boost tourism in the Kingdom.
As the national champion of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Almosafer is supporting the tourism agenda of Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to develop the tourism sector to account for 10% the Kingdom’s GDP and to welcome 100 million visitors annually.
