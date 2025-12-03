International Non-Profit Forum Explores Future of Transparency in Philanthropy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Non-Profit Sector Forum, organized by the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNP) and launched today in Riyadh, focused on the future of transparency in philanthropy and the role of modern technology and global governance standards in improving data reliability and strengthening trust between organizations and the public. The discussion brought together three leading international experts.Ziyad Alsaigh, Executive Vice President, Socioeconomic Development at Takamol Holding, said digital transformation represents a major opportunity for the non-profit sector to improve integration between organizations and enhance the accuracy of data. He stressed the need for unified digital systems that make verification easier, support smaller organizations as well as larger ones, and give all entities the ability to present their work transparently and competitively.Speaking during a session titled “Building Trust,” he noted that trust is not built by simply complying with standards, but by going beyond them and demonstrating real impact through clear, traceable and verifiable data.Dr. Burkhard Wilke, Executive and Scientific Director of the German Central Institute for Social Issues, highlighted the importance of developing international standards for transparency, especially in an era of widespread misinformation and the rapid spread of unverified content across digital platforms. He underlined the need for a balanced approach to oversight so that smaller organizations are not overburdened, while still ensuring that reliable data is available for the public to rely on.“Transparency is a treasure that only reveals its true value in critical moments,” he said, adding that organizations must be prepared in advance with clear standards and robust measurement processes. He explained that his institute develops standards through a participatory process that brings together non-profit umbrella bodies, academics and government institutions, to ensure that the resulting frameworks are meaningful rather than merely procedural.David Holdsworth, CEO, Charity Commission for England and Wales, said transparency should be viewed as a “free shop window” for smaller organizations to strengthen their visibility and credibility with the public. He pointed out that official charity registers allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to look up organizations and access their information at no cost, providing a fair and accessible way to increase reach and trust.He added that the digital information age demands a central, reliable source of truth that can counter rumors and give the public the tools to make informed choices. Expanding disclosure requirements, he noted, must be carefully calibrated so the benefits outweigh the regulatory burden. Holdsworth explained that the Commission consults closely with the sector before introducing any new requirements, and works with its counterparts in countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States to strengthen international coordination. He also described the introduction of international accounting standards for the charity sector as an important step toward creating unified global benchmarks.

