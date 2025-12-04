Saudi Arabia Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Live Audience for Volunteerism Lessons

Certificate Presented at Beyond Profit International Nonprofit Forum

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia, through the National Center for Nonprofit Sector, has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of viewers attending live lessons on volunteerism under the volunteer education category.The achievement was announced at the Beyond Profit International Nonprofit Forum in Riyadh, where an official representative from Guinness World Records verified the record. It was set when a live volunteerism lesson streamed by the NCNP on YouTube on December 2 drew 2,135 concurrent viewers, the highest number ever recorded in this category.The Guinness World Records representative presented the official certificate to Ahmed Al-Suwailem, CEO of the NCNP, formally registering the record in the name of Saudi Arabia.This accomplishment marks Saudi Arabia’s entry into Guinness World Records in volunteer education through the programs of the National Center for Nonprofit Sector. It underscores the Saudi Arabia's growing role in promoting a culture of volunteering, improving how it is organized, and channeling community enthusiasm into structured, knowledge-based training and empowerment that hones volunteers’ skills and strengthens their impact on society.The record also builds on Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to support the nonprofit and volunteer sectors as key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. These efforts focus on increasing the number of volunteers, expanding areas of volunteer work, and developing innovative educational programs that meet young people’s aspirations and encourage their active participation in national initiatives.The International Nonprofit Forum hosts more than 80 speakers and 1,500 participants, including leaders of international organizations, development institutions, and social entrepreneurship. It serves as a global platform to explore the future of the nonprofit sector and to leverage its role in economic and social development by introducing innovative models and adopting more responsive and effective operational practices.

