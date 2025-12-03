Experts at International Non-Profit Forum Stress Need for Strong Leadership to Navigate Global Change

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speakers at the International Non-Profit Sector Forum underlined the importance of investing in leadership development and creating clear pathways to attract and retain top talent. They noted that professionals working in healthcare, humanitarian fields and education are facing mounting pressures, including burnout and limited resources, which makes it harder for non-profit organizations to recruit, prepare and keep the next generation of leaders.Their comments came during a workshop titled “People Power: Building Future Leadership Pipelines”, held at the Innovation Platform as part of the forum, which runs from 3 to 5 December 2025 and is organized by the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNP).Dr. Jean Daniel LaRock, President and CEO of the global Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), shared his organization’s experience following the death of its founder. He explained that the team revisited the speeches and writings of the late Steve Mariotti to identify the organization’s core values and reconnect them with its current global vision. He stressed that moving from founder-led leadership to institutional leadership requires a flexible organizational culture that preserves the essence of the mission while keeping pace with the needs of today’s operating environment.Leadership development expert Abby noted that building future leadership pipelines starts with specialized learning and early-career mentoring. She added that artificial intelligence is now playing a growing role in analyzing behavior and leadership styles, helping organizations make better-informed decisions when selecting leaders and preparing them for future responsibilities.The workshop highlighted the forum’s role in linking international expertise with local practice by presenting innovative approaches for adopting more agile leadership models, strengthening governance, improving talent management and involving young people earlier in leadership tracks, all of which enhance non-profit organizations’ ability to meet long-term sustainability challenges.The session concluded with a strong emphasis on the idea that empowering people is a cornerstone of building a non-profit sector capable of adapting to global shifts. Innovation, participants said, is now essential to improving governance, boosting organizational performance and delivering sustainable social impact aligned with long-term development goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.