EAGLE LASERS Exhibit at Lamiera 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- EAGLE LASERS announces they are exhibiting at LAMIERA 2023. It is the international trade show dedicated to the sheet metal forming, cutting and welding industries. This year, May 10-13 the EAGLE LASERS Team are proudly spending their midweek in Milan, Italy.
With almost 2 decades of expertise in the business aimed at progress in the fiber laser cutting industry, EAGLE LASERS mission is to offer faster and much more efficient working cycles. “The fiber laser technology is in a continuous evolution, this constant search for the next limit is in the DNA of companies like EAGLE, that have started at the dawn of Industry 4.0. We are driving the changes in this market. EAGLE has been one of the first companies to believe in the higher power for the laser cutting solution, and nowadays I think no-one has more experience than us on this. We are exhibiting at LAMIERA 23 with the fastest EAGLE machine for the full cycle on the market,” says Camillo Brena, Marketing Director.
EAGLE LASERS Team will present their top-of-the-line gamma 30kW iNspire fiber laser cutter with 6G acceleration with the latest fiber laser technology. In addition to presenting the latest developments, EAGLE’s Marketing Director, Camillo Brena, is giving a 15-minute presentation on May 11th at 11:20 a.m. on his vision in the field of fiber laser technology titled: Power and Dynamics for a Better Margin.
EAGLE LASERS cordially invites you to experience the top-notch laser cutting technology developments on their stand D27, hall 13 at LAMIERA 2023 in Milan, Italy.
Natalia Drobka
