DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES “DRIVERS' STREET SMARTS” VIDEO SERIES

DriveSafe Driving Schools, AAA, and Douglas County Detective Shefali Arain contribute to new educational videos for drivers safety

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release. In collaboration with Douglas County Detective Shefali Arain, and AAA Roadside Assistance, DriveSafe Driving Schools introduces four new videos to educate new, and seasoned drivers on “Drivers’ Street Smarts.” The series topics include:

1. What to Do If You’ve Been in a Collision: Aftermath Checklist

2. What Do If You’re Pulled Over By Law Enforcement

3. How to Handle Road Rage & Your Own Emotions While Driving

4. Parking Lot Safety Tips

In an effort to make these scenarios less daunting to drivers, each video teaches proper management over the unique challenges presented in these situations.

Colorado’s AAA Roadside Assistance contributed their knowledge and expertise to the video “What To Do If You’ve Been Involved in a Collision” with the goal to promote driver safety, aftermath management, accountability, and resilience. To learn the proper steps to correctly handle yourself after a collision, you can click here, to view the video.

Through community engagement, DriveSafe and Detective Shefali Arain recognized that many drivers do not know how to properly conduct themselves at traffic stops. While many people are conscious and law abiding drivers, it’s not uncommon to make mistakes, and get pulled over at least once in a driver’s lifetime. These situations are generally perceived as stressful, and in an effort to empower drivers and ease the stress of law enforcement interactions, DriveSafe and Detective Shefali Arain created a “how to” video for drivers to understand proper traffic stop protocol. Click HERE to view the video.

Further, DriveSafe is committed to providing their students the best-quality drivers' education and plans to implement each video into their curriculum. DriveSafe currently addresses emotional management, road rage, and parking lot safety within their classes, but they wanted to create these videos, with the intent to share with all drivers in the community.

To view “How to Handle Road Rage” and “Parking Lot Safety Tips,” and to find further resources on each topic, click here.

DriveSafe, AAA, and Detective Shefali Arain, hope to empower and educate all drivers with the “Driver Street Smarts” video series.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

About AAA - More than 685,000 members strong, AAA Colorado is the state's most-trusted advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. As North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel, insurance, financial, and automotive-related services - as well as member-exclusive savings. For more information, visit AAA.com.

About Detective Shefali Phillips-Arain- Douglas County Detective Shefali Arain has been a great asset to her community, and has served in law enforcement for 22 years. Previously serving as an SRO for Highlands Ranch High School, she was nationally recognized for excellence by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) in 2021. The award given to her recognizes SROs who have made specific and significant contributions to their local communities and school districts. She has since been promoted to Detective, and still continues to stay involved with the community. She not only contributed her ideas and expertise to the “Drivers’ Street Smarts” collaboration, but she spent her whole day off with the DriveSafe team to get the video project fulfilled, in an effort to empower drivers.