Careem and STA Sign MoU to Improve Visitor Experience with Exclusive Deals and Offerings

Careem and STA Sign MoU to Improve Visitor Experience with Exclusive Deals and OfferingsMAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading multi-service app in the region, Careem, has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) to explore opportunities for collaboration and introduce exceptional offerings, exclusive packages, and special discounts that boost the overall tourism experience.
The MoU was announced during the 30th Arabian Travel Market, held in Dubai on May 1 to 4, 2023, signed in the Saudi Arabia pavilion’s central area by Ahmed Orabi, General Manager of Individual Transportation Services at Careem in Saudi Arabia, and Munirah Abanomy Head of marketing partnership for middel east and Africa in STA.
"We are delighted to establish this valuable partnership with STA, with the goal of utilizing Careem's advanced technologies, extensive audience, and wide customer base to offer effortless services and attractive deals that improve the general experience of visitors coming from the GCC and the Middle East," said Ahmed Orabi, adding, "We have rolled out our first batch of offerings under the MoU targeting visitors to Saudi Arabia, featuring exclusive deals of flights from international airports in the Middle East."
“This MoU with Careem proves once again STA's commitment to partnering with leading companies in the region and offering outstanding services and packages, as well as its aim of collaborating closely with its partners to improve the tourism experience by sharing insights and jointly working towards mutual benefits." said Abdulkarim Aldarwish, President of Middle East & Africa Markets at STA.
