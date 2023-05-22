Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Agile Project Leader (CAPL™) Program
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Certified Agile Project Leader (CAPL™) Program for IT Professionals
With the increasing adoption of Agile methodologies, there is a growing demand for professionals who possess the expertise to lead Agile projects and drive positive outcomes for organizations”SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Agile Project Leader (CAPL™) program. Developed in collaboration with thought leaders and top industry experts from prestigious institutions, this innovative program is designed to equip professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to excel in Agile project management, driving efficiency and value creation in organizations.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CAPL™ program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including Agile methodologies, leadership, project planning and execution, metrics and reporting, risk management, scaling Agile, and Agile transformation. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices while acquiring hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.
"With the increasing adoption of Agile methodologies across various industries, there is a growing demand for professionals who possess the expertise to lead Agile projects and drive positive outcomes for organizations." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CAPL™ program addresses this need by providing professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this critical field."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CAPL™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon completing the CAPL™ program, graduates will receive the Certified Agile Project Leader (CAPL™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally demanded and recognized by companies and organizations across the industry and exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CAPL™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-agile-project-leader-capl
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-agile-project-leader-capl-1
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Certified Agile Project Leader (CAPL™)