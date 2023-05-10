Submit Release
Chartered Institute Launches Chartered Interest Rate Derivatives, Swaps, and Risk Management Professional Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CIRS™ Program for Financial and Investment Professionals

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is proud to announce the launch of the Chartered Interest Rate Derivatives, Swaps, and Risk Management Professional (CIRS™) program. Developed in collaboration with thought leaders and top industry experts from prestigious institutions, this innovative program is designed to equip finance and investment professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to excel in interest rate derivatives, swaps, and risk management, driving efficiency and value creation in organizations.

The CIRS™ program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including interest rate derivatives instruments, interest rate swaps, risk management strategies, pricing and valuation, regulatory compliance, and counterparty credit risk management. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices while acquiring hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.

"With the increasing complexity and global nature of interest rate derivatives, swaps, and risk management, there is a growing demand for professionals who possess the expertise to navigate the challenges and drive positive outcomes for organizations." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CIRS™ program addresses this need by providing professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this critical field."

Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CIRS™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.

Upon completing the CIRS™ program, graduates will receive the Chartered Interest Rate Derivatives, Swaps, and Risk Management Professional (CIRS™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally demanded and recognized by companies and organizations across the industry and exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles

Chartered Interest Rate Derivatives, Swaps, and Risk Management Professional (CIRS™) Program

