Stu Upson, Current CEO of USA Pickleball Named Commissioner of NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™, LLC (www.nplpickleball.com)

Upson will join NPL Pickleball, which is the first and only professional pickleball league for Champions Pros (players age 50+) effective June 1, 2023.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League, LLC "NPL Pickleball™" is excited to announce the hiring of Stu Upson, the current CEO of USA Pickleball, as the league's inaugural Commissioner. Mr. Upson will join the league on June 1, 2023, after fulfilling his remaining duties at USA Pickleball. Upson assumed the role of USA Pickleball’s first-ever CEO in December 2020 and will step down from this role on May 31st, 2023.

Mr. Upson expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "I am very excited about joining the terrific team at NPL Pickleball and appreciate the league’s commitment to growing the game of pickleball and providing a home for our great Champions Pros. As Commissioner, I will work hard to ensure that the competition is fair and that the league is on a great footing as we move into NPL’s inaugural season.”

NPL Pickleball Co-founder Michael Chen stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Stu join the NPL team. His experience in both business and the pickleball world makes him a heavy-weight addition to our league in terms of credibility and relationships, and we look forward to a successful inaugural season with the guidance of Stu Upson as Commissioner.

As Commissioner, Mr. Upson will be on-site at each of NPL’s six competition events this year. His duties will include ensuring the integrity of the competition, and working with team owners to address any issues that may arise.

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. NPL Pickleball held a successful draft in April where the league’s six team owners selected players and announced their rosters for the 2023 season.

NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Championships in October at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's indoor facility, where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023 will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country. NPL Pickleball is also partnering with Oso Pickleball (www.osopickleball.com) to have the Oso Fury be the official pickleball for all NPL Pickleball League matches in 2023.

Interested sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

About NPL Pickleball: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (Age 50+) professional pickleball players.

For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit the league's website at www.nplpickleball.com.