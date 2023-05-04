Big News from Portland’s Biggest Summer Party, Waterfront Blues Festival
Waterfront Blues Festival draws a diverse, multigenerational crowd for a four-day celebration of music, culture, and community, as one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world.
Featuring legendary and up-and-coming soul, rock ‘n roll, funk, R&B, and blues performers, Waterfront Blues Festival brings more than 100 acts performing on 4 stages across 8 acres of waterfront, culminating in Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.
Announcing Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tix, Expanded Family Programming and more from Downtown Portland’s Favorite Music Festival, Returning July Fourth Weekend
Their highly anticipated daily lineup of performers for the 2023 festival - Saturday, July 1st through Tuesday, July 4th - is now available, making it easy for attendees to plan their days at the fest. Additional performers have also been added to the stellar lineup, totaling more than 100 acts performing on 4 stages across 8 acres of waterfront. Highlights from this year’s lineup include: Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, Cory Wong, Los Lonely Boys, Shemekia Copeland, Neal Francis and Celisse.
All ticket types, including 4-Day Passes and 1-Day Tickets at GA and VIP levels are now on sale, ranging from $45-$1,400. Tickets for the coveted Blues Cruise concert series held aboard the three decks of The Portland Spirit are also now available. >> VIEW ALL TICKETS FOR SALE
NEW PROGRAMMING!
Organizers are excited to announce two new areas of expanded programming. A dedicated family-friendly gathering place and activities area at the festival called “The Playin’ Ground” in partnership with beloved local artist and Public Joy Creator, Mike Bennett, will feature new Bennett Buddies characters, family music lessons, art and more. The festival will also partner with Knot Springs to offer “Wellness on the Waterfront” programming for both attendees and performers, including daily morning wellness classes like Cardio Dance and Flow Yoga at the Front Porch Stage.
"Knot Springs is honored to be the official wellness partner for the Blues Fest this year!” says Alli Lurie, Director of Engagement for Knot Springs. “We are Portland's wellness social club centered on health and good times, and what better way to celebrate our vibrant city and community than through music, dancing and wellness services with the city's favorite waterfront party."
Holistic and thoughtful programming like this further cements Waterfront Blues Festival’s reputation as one of the Pacific Northwests’ most exciting and welcoming music festivals. This is in addition to the festival providing free entry for kids 12 and younger, creating a fun and safe space for a diverse and multigenerational crowd, supporting local small businesses as their on-site food and artisan vendors, and fundraising for local community partners.
A PROUDLY PORTLAND EVENT
Waterfront Blues Festival is one of the country’s best fully independently and locally-owned, operated and ticketed music festivals, hosting both legendary and up-and-coming artists. 2023 marks the festival’s 36th year as one of the most expansive and energetic music festivals in the Pacific Northwest- as well as one of the signature summer events in downtown Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
“Live events are essential to Portland’s success,” says Events Navigator, Ness Zolan, of the Portland Events and Film Office. “They highlight the community’s creative work, bring people together, support small businesses and tourism, and bring hope and joy to the city. Portland Events and Film is proud to sponsor the Waterfront Blues Festival as one of Portland’s signature events.”
To help Portlanders get hyped up for their favorite weekend of music, the Waterfront Blues Festival has several community events scheduled leading up to the July 4th weekend, including:
-- Free Community Concerts - Wednesday, June 7th and Wednesday, June 21st at Oregon Contemporary
-- Blues Night at The Portland Pickles - Sunday, June 25th at Walker Stadium
With more to be announced!
BLUES CRUISES AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS
The Blues Cruises are a signature experience of the festival. Held on the decks of The Portland Spirit and cruising down the scenic Willamette river, each of the four 2-hour long Blues Cruises features a unique musical theme: “Bayou Blues Cruise”, “Rollin’ on the River”, “Rock The Boat” benefiting Meals on Wheels People, and “Sail On Sister” benefiting The Jeremy Wilson Foundation (JWF) Musician Health & Services Program and featuring all female led performances.
"The Blues Fest is such an important and fun event for JWF,” says The JWF Musician Health & Services Program Executive Director and Founder, Jeremy Wilson. “Not only does the festival provide much needed funds for our organization, it also provides an awesome platform for us to reach a new audience and engage with musicians.”
To date, the Waterfront Blues Festival has raised over $10 million dollars for local community organizations, and will continue this tradition in 2023 by partnering with Meals on Wheels People and The JWF Musician Health & Services Program.
Follow Waterfront Blues Festival on social media for the latest special events, collaborations, artist information and more leading up to the big festival weekend: @waterfrontblues.
About Waterfront Blues Festival:
Music for the community since 1988.
Waterfront Blues Festival is downtown Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival and one of the most renowned celebrations of the blues in the world. Since 1988, Waterfront Blues Festival has welcomed over 2,000 acts, garnered international acclaim, and raised over $10 million dollars to support local community organizations. The festival features a diverse and dynamic lineup of legendary performers and up-and-coming artists; and is built on a tradition of welcoming a multigenerational audience of music lovers to Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park for a can’t-miss Fourth of July Weekend. Learn more at waterfrontbluesfest.com and @waterfrontblues.
