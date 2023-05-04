Big News from Portland’s Biggest Summer Party, Waterfront Blues Festival

Waterfront Blues Festival draws a diverse, multigenerational crowd for a four-day celebration of music, culture, and community, as one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world.

Featuring legendary and up-and-coming soul, rock ‘n roll, funk, R&B, and blues performers, Waterfront Blues Festival brings more than 100 acts performing on 4 stages across 8 acres of waterfront, culminating in Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.