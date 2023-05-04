Urgent Care Now Open in Williamston 7 Days a Week — Carolina QuickCare
Walk-in Medical Center with Onsite Lab & X-ray, Open to Patients of All Ages
Quality after-hours care options have been lacking in this underserved community. We’re thrilled to provide Williamston families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care 7 days a week.”WILLIAMSTON, NC, U.S.A., May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Williamston residents now have access to more healthcare options with the opening of the Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, serving patients of all ages 7 days a week at 1309 Brentway Ave. (📍 across the street from Walmart, next to Walgreens, in front of Riverside High School).
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
The family-friendly medical center has a lab and X-ray onsite, offering convenient access to healthcare and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.
Carolina QuickCare Williamston is open for walk-in care evenings & weekends to accommodate busy schedules:
▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
"Quality after-hours care options have been lacking in this underserved community," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "We’re thrilled to provide Williamston families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care 7 days a week."
No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can check in online ahead of time if preferred.
— Convenient Access to Affordable Urgent Care Services —
Carolina QuickCare Williamston accepts all major insurance, and has $119 self-pay pricing. The urgent care facility provides illness and injury visits, physicals and evaluations, and many other walk-in services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Sunburns • Occupational Medicine • and more
Residents are welcome to tour the new urgent care at 1309 Brentway Ave. Williamston, NC 27892 during business hours. Learn more about the Williamston location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareWilliamston or https://instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
