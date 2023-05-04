Pioneering Pharmaceutical Company Supports Next Generation with Unique Employee Benefit

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals partner to provide child care benefits to new and current employees

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As 1 in 3 working parents are struggling to find the necessary child care to reach their career goals, San Diego-based Crinetics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is partnering with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to provide its employees with premium child care access.

A recent company-wide survey revealed that many Crinetics staff members experience challenges finding affordable child care. In fact, across the state of California, a family with two children under the age of five will spend more than $28,000 a year on child care (41.3% more than average rent prices).

In an effort to empower current team members and increase its competitive edge with prospective talent, Crinetics is partnering with TOOTRiS. The first and only child care platform that allows parents to quickly search, vet, and directly enroll their children with nearly 200,000 licensed providers that fit their specific needs, schedules, and budget. Through the platform, Crinetics employees will have 24/7 access to real-time inventory of available child care slots on-demand and up to a year in advance, for a full range of options including standard and non-standard hours, drop-in care, after-school programs, specialized education, extracurriculars, and more.

“We are proud to support our staff in building strong families alongside strong careers,” shares Adriana Cabré, MBA, Chief Human Resources Officer, at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. “Through TOOTRiS, we are excited to enable our working parents to reach their absolute potential by removing a key barrier to their peace of mind. This provides them with critical access to on-demand resources and tools that are indispensable to making the best familial decision when placing a young child in the care of an early learning and care program.”

"Costs and access to child care continue to hold parents - and especially women - back from engaging in the workforce, particularly during a child’s first six years," shared Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "TOOTRiS allows employers to seamlessly and cost effectively remove child care as a barrier to growth and equitable advancement, while also helping employees find the care they need in order to be more engaged and productive.”

With research showing that child care benefits improve employee retention (37%-60%), productivity (63%), and recruiting (85%), it is no surprise more companies than ever are turning to TOOTRiS to support their workforce.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive child care network, with nearly 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed child care benefits, so their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality child care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, and for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts. Learn more at crinetics.com.