TOOTRiS Wins 3 Telly Awards for Child Care Advocacy and Workplace Impact

TOOTRiS wins Telly Awards

Recognized for Excellence in Social Responsibility, Workplace Culture, and Corporate Storytelling

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS announced today that it has won three awards in the 46th Annual Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens. TOOTRiS joins an elite group of global winners including NASA, Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, LinkedIn, and Telemundo.

TOOTRiS received recognition for the following video projects:

T4Kids, spotlighting TOOTRiS’ work to help California families access Child Care subsidies more easily by eliminating red tape and streamlining the process for thousands of low-income families.

Workplace Culture, a behind-the-scenes look at the people, purpose, and values that define TOOTRiS’ mission-driven work and collaborative team culture.

General Corporate Image, a video designed to give parents, providers, and employers a personal window into the many roles and perspectives that fuel TOOTRiS’ impact nationwide.

“These awards celebrate the heart and humanity behind our work,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Whether we’re advocating for better access to subsidies or building a workplace that lifts people up, our videos are meant to reflect who we are — and why it matters.”

The Telly Awards, now in their 46th year, received over 13,000 entries from across the globe. Winners were selected by a judging council of more than 250 industry leaders from organizations including Adobe, Netflix, Bustle Digital Group, and MSG Sphere Studios.

“Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

This year’s competition embraced the theme “Stories Take Shape,” honoring bold and innovative storytelling that transcends platforms and formats.

To learn more about TOOTRiS and view the award-winning videos, visit: www.tootris.com

Full list of winners: TellyAwards



