TOOTRiS and Capital Services Join Forces to Empower Employers with Child Care Benefit Options

Capital Services and TOOTRiS Team Up Contact Capital Services Today

New Partnership Expands Access to Affordable, Reliable Child Care for Employees in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Non-Profits, and Government Contracting.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest real-time Child Care Benefits platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Capital Services, a premier provider of employee benefits solutions. Together, they will help employers across many industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, non-profits, and government contracting, tackle one of today’s most pressing workforce challenges – Child Care.

The Child Care Crisis is a Workforce Crisis

The collaboration comes at a time when Child Care access is a major workforce issue. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 58% of working parents have left a job due to Child Care challenges, and nearly 70% report that Child Care issues impact their work productivity (U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 2023). The economic consequences are staggering, with the U.S. losing $122 billion annually due to Child Care-related workforce disruptions (ReadyNation, 2023).

For employers, this translates into significant operational and financial challenges. The problem is especially severe in industries that rely on frontline, hourly, and shift-based employees, where a lack of Child Care directly affects staffing and business continuity.

• Healthcare: The American Hospital Association reports that one in five healthcare workers have left their jobs since 2020, with lack of Child Care being a major factor.

• Manufacturing: The National Association of Manufacturers found that 83% of manufacturers struggle to recruit and retain talent—largely due to workforce barriers like Child Care.

• Non-Profits: The National Council of Nonprofits cites high turnover as a critical issue, especially among mission-driven workers balancing caregiving responsibilities.

• Government Contractors: With strict contract labor compliance requirements, unplanned absenteeism due to Child Care gaps can put government contracts at risk.

Bringing Innovative Child Care Solutions to Employers

Through this partnership, Capital Services will now offer TOOTRiS’ on-demand, fully managed Child Care Benefits to its employer clients. TOOTRiS enables real-time access to over 230,000 Child Care providers, giving employees the flexibility to find affordable, high-quality care near home or work — when they need it most.

"Workforce challenges are growing, and Child Care remains one of the biggest barriers preventing employees from staying in their jobs," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “By partnering with Capital Services, we’re making it easy for employers to provide their workforce with the child care support they need — helping businesses reduce turnover, improve productivity, and empower working parents.”

Capital Services, which specializes in customized benefits solutions across key industries, sees TOOTRiS as a game-changing addition to its portfolio.

“Our clients are struggling to fill critical roles and keep their best talent. Child Care Benefits have emerged as one of the most impactful ways to support employees while strengthening workforce reliability,” said Pat Isaac, CEO of Capital Services. “By partnering with TOOTRiS, we’re giving employers a seamless way to solve this challenge—enhancing their ability to attract and retain workers while keeping operations running smoothly.”

Employers Can Act Now

With Child Care now recognized as a critical workforce benefit, forward-thinking employers are leading the way by integrating Child Care into their benefits strategy. Through Capital Services and TOOTRiS, companies can offer tailored solutions that fit their workforce needs — whether through subsidized Child Care stipends, backup care, or fully managed employer-sponsored Child Care programs.

About Capital Services

Capital Services is a leading employee benefits provider, specializing in tailored solutions for businesses across healthcare, manufacturing, non-profits, and government contracting. By offering innovative and impactful benefits, Capital Services helps companies attract, retain, and support top talent while ensuring long-term business success.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.