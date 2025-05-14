TOOTRiS Honored at 31st Annual Communicator Awards for Excellence in Storytelling and Social Impact

TOOTRiS receives multiple honors for The Communicator Awards

Bringing clarity to Child Care by illuminating subsidy access and the human stories driving the industry forward

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing platform for on-demand Child Care, has been named a multi-category Honoree in the 31st Annual Communicator Awards, recognizing excellence in marketing and communications. Among more than 3,000 entries submitted globally, TOOTRiS stood out for its impactful storytelling and mission-driven video content.

TOOTRiS earned the competition’s highest honor—Award of Excellence—in the Series–Corporate Image category for its original video series, “Why I Do What I Do”, which highlights the passion and purpose behind the Child Care professionals and parents who are the heart of the TOOTRiS community. The series also received a Distinction award in the Series–Causes & Awareness category.

In addition, TOOTRiS was awarded Distinction in the Branded Video – Causes & Awareness category for a powerful piece showcasing the organization’s partnership with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). The video sheds light on TOOTRiS’ innovative efforts to cut through red tape and streamline access to Child Care subsidies, helping low-income families more easily access the support they need.

“At TOOTRiS, we’re passionate about building a better Child Care ecosystem—for parents, providers, and employers—because when everyone is supported, children thrive,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and Board Member for ReadyNation. “In a space that’s often complex and difficult to navigate, it’s meaningful to have our work recognized. It shows we’re helping create a clearer path forward—one where innovation and access can flourish. We’re using powerful technology to modernize this industry and always working to communicate those solutions in ways that truly connect.”

“In a year where our theme was ‘Communication is Connection,’ it was moving to see how this idea came to life in the work,” said Lauren Angeloni, Managing Director of the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). “Whether centered around emotionally resonant storytelling or marketing effectiveness case studies, the entries reflected the power of communication to bridge gaps between people, platforms, and perspectives. We’re proud to celebrate such a dynamic group of Honorees.”

Now in its 31st year, The Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive programs honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. The awards are judged by AIVA, a 500+ member body that includes experts from leading brands and agencies like Spotify, Microsoft, the Smithsonian, Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Amazon.

This year’s Honorees also include global heavyweights such as Netflix, Apple, The Walt Disney Company, NASA+, Bank of America, and Getty Museum—placing TOOTRiS among a prestigious class of innovators across industries.

To view TOOTRiS’ winning entries, visit communicatorawards.com.

For more information about TOOTRiS and its mission to transform the Child Care landscape, visit www.tootris.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

