RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Analyst (Business Development Manager- Food Access) 

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Program Analyst (Business Development Manager- Food Access)

Job ID: 21707

Open To: Public

Open Period: May 3, 2023 – May 18, 2023

Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Program Analyst for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DC's Economic Strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that foster economic growth.

Position Description:

The Program Analyst will serve in the role of Business Development Manager, implementing the strategic plan of the Business Development & Strategy unit. A successful Business Development Manager will contribute directly to the Great Streets and Retail strategy by working with businesses, CDFI’s Community Based-Organizations, Main Streets Program, small business memberships organizations, economic development authorities, and government agencies. The incumbent of this position will convey insights from data and outreach to inform business development efforts; support project management and promotion; support incentive management and evaluation; structure and develop incentive recommendations; assist with employer engagement; and support strategic initiatives. The incumbent of this position will work closely with the Director of Business Development & Strategy and BREA team on various business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts.

Specific responsibilities include:

Effectively manage commercial/retail/office space & grocer economic development grant programs within a DC Government agency from solicitation to post-award evaluation.

Develop strategies that support businesses, grocers, and local retail in the District.

Design and Monitor grant awards to ensure that goals and deliverables are met, including conducting commercial neighborhood walks, site visits of grantees

Effectively track and manage all grantee information and post-award evaluation reporting in a database tools (i.e. Smartsheet, Grant Vantage, and Dynamics)

Conduct business & retail outreach and engagement

Identify industry-specific needs and facilitate strategic investments.

Brand and market to attract other businesses and investments.

Entrepreneurial thinking and skills are highly welcomed.

Knowledge of statistical and analytical techniques applicable to economic and demographic data.

Create and maintain robust partnerships with internal and external stakeholders.

Track and monitor business engagements and follow-up.

Keep track of legislative policy changes that pertain to business development for retailers, fast casual food service businesses, and small to mid-size grocers.

Maintain and develop tools to measure and evaluate the progress of grantees

Support the promotion of the District as an ideal place for businesses to locate.

Other duties as assigned could include marketing, website development, and responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District.

Track latest developments and identify trends and opportunities for food access points and innovation.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, economics or related field preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Familiarity with economic and community development including commercial retail, grocers, and other fast casual food experiences.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.