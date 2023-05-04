Nexa Healthcare Announces Partnership with NexHealth to Offer 24/7 Patient Scheduling and Answering Service 

Nexa Healthcare

Partnership offers healthcare providers patient access and increased revenue.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexa Healthcare has partnered with NexHealth to offer solutions for healthcare providers looking to supplement their digital booking software with a live, 24-hour answering service to generate higher patient satisfaction scores, improve patient access and increase revenue.

The partnership allows providers to convert phone calls into booked appointments within three rings, ensuring that patients always receive prompt and professional service. Custom scripting and custom reporting are also available, allowing providers to tailor the service to their specific needs.

“This partnership enables Nexa Healthcare to offer an integrated EHR and 24/7 booking experience which translates to increased revenue for our medical clients and a better overall patient experience," said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService Holdings, LLC (EverService). "We are excited to now offer this solution at scale for healthcare providers throughout the county."

Nexa Healthcare, an EverService company, integrates with a wide variety of EHR systems for seamless appointment scheduling and patient management, ensuring that patient information is up-to-date and easily accessible.

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems.



About Nexa Healthcare:

Nexa Healthcare offers 24/7/365 call answering services, live chat, text messaging, bi-lingual virtual receptionists, outbound sales and live booking services along with industry-leading integration technology for real-time data reporting and analysis. Nexa Healthcare integrates with a wide range of EHR systems, including EClinical Works, Dentrix, PracticeFusion, Athena Health, CareCloud, Dr Chrono and more.