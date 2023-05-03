Illinois EPA Announces over $5.5 Million in Funding to the City of Joliet to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $5,506,141 in funding to the City of Joliet (Will County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the City of Joliet (City) will not have to repay $4 million of the funding. This is the fourth time Illinois EPA has provided funding to the City for lead service line replacement. With this round of funding, the Illinois EPA has provided over $14.3 million to replace lead service lines in Joliet.





"The City of Joliet has consistently received funding from our State Revolving Fund since Fiscal Year 2020, enabling them to make steady progress in addressing lead service lines within their community," said Director Kim. "The Illinois EPA is proud to provide this essential funding to the City of Joliet and other community water supplies seeking financial assistance."





The City will replace an estimated 475 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $102.7 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing an additional $22.4 million in principal forgiveness funding under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.



