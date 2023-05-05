TrellisWare Announces First Shipments of TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module

TrellisWare TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced the first shipments of their new TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module to close US allies. The TW-880 module was designed from the ground up to better meet communication systems integration requirements across a wide range of markets. The module provides interfaces and capabilities that integrators need in one of the industry's lowest size, weight, and power (SWaP) configurations.

"This transition to full-rate production marks a major milestone in the TW-880's product lifecycle," said Chris Litvin, director of TSM® solutions. "The TrellisWare team is proud to deliver this new capability to integrators that want to reduce non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs and accelerate time to market without compromising size, weight, or capability."

"We were excited to receive our initial shipment of the TrellisWare® TW-880 modules," added Neil Clements, managing director at BlackTree Technologies Limited in the United Kingdom. "The TrellisWare TW-880 embedded module provides all necessary interfaces and capabilities to meet our end-users' design needs, and the ease of integration helped meet project deadlines."

The TW-880 is the smallest, lightest, and most capable product offering for plug-and-play integration of the TSM™ waveform. The module includes Ethernet, Serial, and USB data interfaces to support the transmission of command and control (C2), status, and payload data over the TSM network.

The TrellisWare TW-880 TSM Ghost embedded module is available to order immediately. Contact sales@trellisware.com to jump-start your TSM integration.