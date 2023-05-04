Sales Transformation Group Presents Transform 2023
Attendees will gain valuable insights and skills to help them level up and succeed not only in this dynamic and fast-changing field but also in their personal lives.”DALLAS, TX, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), founded in 2018, the Sales Coaching & Technology Platform that delivers a proven sales process and tools for construction, trades, and building materials professionals, is proud to present the Transform 2023 Conference. Taking place in Dallas, TX, from September 12 -15, 2023, this event is the number one opportunity for growth-minded contractors to learn and network.
— Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group
Geared toward Residential and Commercial Contractors, the Transform 2023 Conference offers an array of sessions and workshops focused on growing contracting businesses, enhancing sales processes, and investing in personal development. With keynote presentations from industry leaders, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, attendees can connect with peers and colleagues to improve sales processes, sharpen mindsets, and learn proven selling frameworks.
According to Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group, “The focus of Transform 2023 is on pushing the limits to achieve real transformative change within your team. The contracting industry is evolving rapidly, and the conference will feature industry-leading speakers who will provide fresh perspectives and challenge attendees to be part of this movement. By participating in Transform 2023, attendees will gain valuable insights and skills to help them level up and succeed not only in this dynamic and fast-changing field but also in their personal lives.”
The Transform 2023 Conference is essential for construction, trades, and building materials professionals seeking to become a top-performing contracting company in 2023. Attendees can access the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in sales, leadership, and service. This event is an unparalleled opportunity not to be missed.
Registration for the Transform 2023 Conference is now open, and space is limited. For more information and to secure your tickets today, visit www.thetransformconference.com.
About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.
