Chris Yano Joins Sales Transformation Group’s Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), founded in 2018, the Sales Coaching & Technology Platform that delivers a proven sales process and tools for construction, trades, and building materials professionals, announced that Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO Strategic Solutions, has joined their advisory board.
With a lifelong passion for the trades, Yano has spent the past 15 years focused on transforming and innovating how the home services industry approaches digital marketing and advertising. In addition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of RYNO, Chris is an established speaker, having delivered hundreds of keynotes related to digital marketing best practices with an emphasis on the home services space. Yano is also the host of the popular Home Services Podcast ‘To The Point’ and is an avid philanthropist and investor.
"I am humbled and excited to take a meaningful role supporting and impacting the future with the Sales Transformation Group (STG) team. In my pursuit to elevate the roofing industry, like we have done the past 15 years in HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical, I believe that STG has the right vision, innovation, and values to truly help contractors reach new levels of success. It's easy to be a part of STG knowing their successful track record of helping roofing contractors grow and their desire to lead from the front with a servant's heart," said Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO Strategic Solutions.
“We curate our Board of Advisors very deliberately to ensure our members have the appropriate depth and breadth of experience. Chris brings not only the technical aptitude and industry experience we’re looking for but also an insatiable passion for his work that has paved the way for his tremendous successes,” said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. “We remain hyper-focused on helping our clients’ businesses reach their maximum potential, and Chris’ unique perspective and influence will further advance our mission.”
About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.
