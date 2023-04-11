Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with RYNO Strategic Solutions

[We] are proud and excited to have the opportunity to partner with STG. They have a top-notch reputation and are working with the best of the best in Roofing.”
— Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the #1 e-learning platform for sales assessment, development and leadership in contracting, announced a strategic partnership with RYNO, the leading digital marketing agency for the home services industry.
This new venture will focus on the combined strength of RYNO’s digital marketing strategies that are designed specifically to scale home service businesses, with STG’s dynamic sales leadership and coaching, as well as their top tier AI-powered learning management platform.
Ryan Groth, CEO of STG, speaks out on this partnership: “The team over at RYNO are the best in the industry when it comes to digital marketing for roofing and home services. They are determined to help you scale your business with creative and customized campaigns that will get you to where you need to be. We could not be more excited to partner with them!”
Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO Strategic Solutions says, “Our 15 years of experience and emerging as an industry experience in the very competitive industry of HVAC, plumbing, electrical and garage doors have prepared us to make an incredible impact in the Roofing industry. After looking at our options with Sales platforms to partner with, we are proud and excited to have the opportunity to partner with STG. They have a top-notch reputation and are working with the best of the best in Roofing.”
Launched earlier this year, the STG and RYNO Strategic Solutions partnership combines the powerful structured coaching activities from STG’s elite sales coaches with the expertise of RYNO’s digital marketing services. This new collaboration has been scaled and designed by experts to help contractors stay organized and optimize their business growth.
On May 17 at 2:00PM EST, STG and RYNO will be joining forces for a webinar that will provide more insight on the dynamic duo, as well as how this partnership affects STG clients. Registration is open now on STG’s website (register here).
